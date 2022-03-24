Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Golden Nugget Country Club
|Lake Charles, La.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
|First Round
Will Gordon 31-34_65
Curtis Luck 32-34_66
Braden Thornberry 33-33_66
Rhein Gibson 34-32_66
Vince India 33-33_66
Brandon Harkins 34-33_67
George Cunningham 33-34_67
Corey Pereira 34-33_67
Jeremy Paul 34-33_67
Justin Suh 36-31_67
Tag Ridings 32-35_67
Robby Shelton 31-36_67
Conner Godsey 32-35_67
Shawn Stefani 35-33_68
Tom Whitney 35-33_68
Sam Saunders 33-35_68
José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-35_68
Augusto Núñez 33-35_68
Seonghyeon Kim 34-34_68
MJ Daffue 34-34_68
Joey Garber 35-33_68
Shad Tuten 35-33_68
Nicolas Echavarria 34-34_68
Brad Hopfinger 35-34_69
Brent Grant 33-36_69
Brandon Matthews 34-35_69
David Kocher 36-33_69
John Chin 34-35_69
Thomas Walsh 34-35_69
Chase Parker 32-37_69
Eric Cole 32-37_69
Jimmy Stanger 35-34_69
Ted Purdy 33-36_69
Dan McCarthy 35-34_69
MJ Maguire 34-35_69
Hayden Wood 35-34_69
Patrick Fishburn 33-37_70
Paul Haley II 38-32_70
Anders Albertson 33-37_70
Scott Harrington 33-37_70
Ben Griffin 37-33_70
Matt McCarty 36-34_70
Taylor Dickson 34-36_70
Michael Feagles 35-35_70
Gregor Main 36-34_70
Trace Crowe 35-35_70
Ryan Ruffels 38-32_70
Zack Fischer 36-34_70
Carl Yuan 35-35_70
Taylor Montgomery 34-36_70
Trevor Werbylo 35-35_70
John Augenstein 35-35_70
Brandon Crick 35-35_70
Grant Hirschman 36-34_70
Blake Dyer 35-35_70
Billy Tom Sargent 34-36_70
Philip Knowles 34-36_70
Kris Ventura 36-35_71
Byeong Hun An 38-33_71
Rob Oppenheim 36-35_71
Michael Gellerman 34-37_71
Chris Baker 34-37_71
Tyson Alexander 36-35_71
Harry Hall 34-37_71
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 35-36_71
Alex Chiarella 36-35_71
Nick Voke 33-38_71
Tano Goya 34-37_71
Sam Stevens 35-36_71
Clay Feagler 35-36_71
Mac Meissner 37-34_71
Brandon Hoelzer 37-34_71
Kevin Dougherty 35-36_71
Stephen Franken 35-36_71
Dawson Armstrong 37-34_71
Stuart Macdonald 35-36_71
Davis Thompson 36-35_71
T.J. Vogel 36-35_71
Marcelo Rozo 33-38_71
Turk Pettit 37-34_71
Jay Card III 37-34_71
Thomas Rosenmueller 37-34_71
Andrew Kozan 35-36_71
Roberto Díaz 34-38_72
Tain Lee 36-36_72
Alex Weiss 36-36_72
Steven Fisk 37-35_72
Pontus Nyholm 37-35_72
Julián Etulain 36-36_72
Ryan McCormick 37-35_72
Tripp Kinney 33-39_72
Peyton White 36-36_72
Chandler Blanchet 35-37_72
Kyle Westmoreland 36-36_72
Andrew Yun 36-36_72
Ashton Van Horne 36-36_72
Kevin Hall 35-37_72
Theo Humphrey 35-38_73
Corey Shaun 38-35_73
Steven Bowditch 38-35_73
Tom Lewis 38-35_73
Erik Barnes 37-36_73
Brian Smock 35-38_73
Kevin Roy 35-38_73
Carson Young 35-38_73
Martin Contini 38-35_73
Patrick Newcomb 36-37_73
Kevin Yu 37-36_73
Quade Cummins 38-35_73
Brett White 35-38_73
Alvaro Ortiz 35-38_73
Harrison Endycott 37-36_73
Akshay Bhatia 38-36_74
Michael Kim 37-37_74
Tom Lovelady 34-40_74
Josh Teater 36-38_74
Blayne Barber 36-38_74
Trevor Cone 39-35_74
Mark Anguiano 36-38_74
Marcos Montenegro 34-40_74
A.J. Crouch 38-36_74
Brad Brunner 35-39_74
Luke Schniederjans 35-39_74
Alexandre Rocha 38-36_74
Martin Flores 35-39_74
Charlie Saxon 38-36_74
Xinjun Zhang 38-36_74
Kyle Reifers 38-36_74
Erik Compton 39-35_74
Jonathan Brightwell 38-36_74
John Pak 37-37_74
Mark Blakefield 39-35_74
Jack Ireland 38-36_74
Nicholas Lindheim 39-36_75
Cody Gribble 38-37_75
Whee Kim 36-39_75
J.J. Grey 36-39_75
Jake Staiano 36-39_75
Vincent Norrman 36-39_75
Ryan Grider 39-36_75
Callum McNeill 37-38_75
Carl Pettersson 36-39_75
Luis Gagne 36-39_75
Tee-K Kelly 38-38_76
Caleb Proveaux 34-42_76
Peter Kuest 37-39_76
Philip Barbaree 37-40_77
Jason Bohn 38-39_77
Zecheng Dou 37-40_77
Garett Reband 38-39_77
Ben Taylor 40-38_78
Sangmoon Bae 37-41_78
Did not finish
Michael Arnaud
Patrick Cover
Matthew Picanso
J.T. Griffin
