Koroma scores 27 to lift Cal Poly over UC Irvine 65-54

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 12:24 am
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had a career-high 27 points as Cal Poly ended its eight-game losing streak, defeating UC Irvine 65-54 on Thursday night.

Camren Pierce had 11 points for Cal Poly (6-20, 3-12 Big West Conference). Julien Franklin added 11 points. Trevon Taylor had seven rebounds.

Dawson Baker had 18 points for the Anteaters (14-9, 9-5). Collin Welp added 12 points.

