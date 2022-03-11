Trending:
LA Galaxy bring shutout streak into matchup with the Seattle Sounders

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 2:03 am
LA Galaxy (2-0-0) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (0-2-0)

Seattle; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +105, Los Angeles +271, Draw +233; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy come into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Sounders were 17-8-9 overall in the 2021 season while going 8-4-6 at home. The Sounders scored 53 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Galaxy compiled a 13-12-9 record overall in 2021 while finishing 5-8-4 in road matches. The Galaxy scored 50 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Josh Atencio (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

