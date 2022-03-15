La Liga makes proposal to help revamp Brazilian league

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league president Javier Tebas on Tuesday presented the league’s business model to Brazilian clubs looking to revamp their championship.

Tebas and some of the league’s commercial partners were in Brazil to speak with representatives from the top Brazilian clubs and make a proposal to help bring new investors and boost the Brazilian league.

Clubs in the first and second divisions in Brazil have been looking into other proposals as well. They want to modernize the league and adopt a model similar to what most European leagues have been using. The Brazilian league is currently run by the Brazilian soccer confederation.

“Our goal is to help develop soccer and its industry,” Tebas said in a statement. “We want to offer all the knowledge we have gained over the years to propose a business model that is financially and administratively the most adequate for the growth of soccer in Brazil.”

The Spanish league’s best practices and its model for business development and financial stability were presented to the Brazilian clubs, Tebas said.

Tebas revamped the Spanish league after taking over as president in 2013. He revitalized the league’s finances by helping reduce the clubs’ debt through strict fair-play rules.

Tebas also successfully negotiated new television deals and redistributed that revenue more evenly among the clubs, which had been negotiating the rights individually before he arrived, as is the case in Brazil now.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.