La Salle 49, Saint Joseph’s 48

SAINT JOSEPH’S (10-18)
Funk 2-8 2-2 8, Reynolds 3-12 0-0 8, Obinna 5-14 4-4 14, Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Hall 5-15 0-0 12, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, Jansson 1-3 0-0 2, Bishop 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-62 7-8 48.
LA SALLE (9-18)
Moore 2-6 1-2 5, Brickus 4-9 0-0 10, Clark 3-12 0-0 6, Gill 2-8 0-0 6, Ray 2-6 0-0 4, Nickelberry 3-8 0-1 7, Brantley 4-11 2-2 11, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 3-5 49.
Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 7-21 (Hall 2-4, Reynolds 2-5, Funk 2-7, Brown 1-4, Jansson 0-1), La Salle 6-25 (Brickus 2-5, Gill 2-6, Brantley 1-3, Nickelberry 1-3, Ray 0-2, Clark 0-3, Moore 0-3). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 39 (Obinna 16), La Salle 33 (Ray 9). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 6 (Hall 4), La Salle 9 (Moore, Clark 2). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 12, La Salle 10.
