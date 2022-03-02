Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

La Salle 49, Saint Joseph’s 48

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT JOSEPH’S (10-18)

Funk 2-8 2-2 8, Reynolds 3-12 0-0 8, Obinna 5-14 4-4 14, Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Hall 5-15 0-0 12, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, Jansson 1-3 0-0 2, Bishop 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-62 7-8 48.

LA SALLE (9-18)

Moore 2-6 1-2 5, Brickus 4-9 0-0 10, Clark 3-12 0-0 6, Gill 2-8 0-0 6, Ray 2-6 0-0 4, Nickelberry 3-8 0-1 7, Brantley 4-11 2-2 11, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 3-5 49.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 7-21 (Hall 2-4, Reynolds 2-5, Funk 2-7, Brown 1-4, Jansson 0-1), La Salle 6-25 (Brickus 2-5, Gill 2-6, Brantley 1-3, Nickelberry 1-3, Ray 0-2, Clark 0-3, Moore 0-3). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 39 (Obinna 16), La Salle 33 (Ray 9). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 6 (Hall 4), La Salle 9 (Moore, Clark 2). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 12, La Salle 10.

        Insight by MuleSoft: Defense Health Agency will describe how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by DoD branches in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address