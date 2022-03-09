La Salle 63, Saint Joseph’s 56

SAINT JOSEPH’S (11-19)
Reynolds 3-17 0-0 6, Obinna 7-10 0-2 14, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 3-13 0-0 7, Hall 4-17 0-0 11, Coleman 7-9 0-0 18, Forrest 0-2 0-0 0, Bishop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 0-2 56.
LA SALLE (11-18)
Moore 7-15 3-6 19, Brickus 0-3 0-2 0, Clark 9-20 1-3 20, Gill 3-5 0-0 7, Ray 2-5 0-0 6, Brantley 1-6 4-5 6, Nickelberry 2-5 0-0 5, Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 8-16 63.
Halftime_La Salle 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 8-28 (Coleman 4-5, Hall 3-5, Brown 1-7, Forrest 0-1, Reynolds 0-10), La Salle 7-22 (Moore 2-5, Ray 2-5, Gill 1-1, Clark 1-3, Nickelberry 1-3, Brantley 0-2, Brickus 0-3). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 41 (Obinna 14), La Salle 36 (Clark 13). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 11 (Hall 6), La Salle 12 (Gill 4). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 16, La Salle 7.
