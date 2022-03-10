La Salle takes on Saint Louis after Clark’s 20-point outing

La Salle Explorers (11-18, 5-13 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (21-10, 12-6 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Jack Clark scored 20 points in La Salle’s 63-56 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Billikens have gone 14-4 in home games. Saint Louis is seventh in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Explorers are 5-13 in conference games. La Salle is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Louis won 90-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Fred Thatch Jr. led Saint Louis with 21 points, and Clifton Moore led La Salle with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is averaging 16.2 points for the Billikens. Thatch is averaging nine points over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

Josh Nickelberry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Clark is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

