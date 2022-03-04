La Salle visits Duquesne after Johnson’s 30-point game

La Salle Explorers (9-18, 4-13 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-22, 1-15 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the La Salle Explorers after Jackie Johnson III scored 30 points in Duquesne’s 98-93 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Dukes are 3-10 on their home court. Duquesne gives up 72.8 points and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Explorers have gone 4-13 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 5-3 in one-possession games.

The Dukes and Explorers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Easley Jr. is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 30.7% and averaging 6.2 points over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 9.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Explorers. Clifton Moore is averaging 9.9 points and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 0-10, averaging 77 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.