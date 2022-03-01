Lamar faces UT Rio Grande Valley, seeks to break 20-game slide

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-21, 2-14 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-27, 0-14 WAC)

Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks to end its 20-game slide when the Cardinals take on UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Cardinals are 2-7 in home games. Lamar is 0-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros are 2-14 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-16 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UT Rio Grande Valley won the last matchup 93-79 on Feb. 3. Marek Nelson scored 30 points to help lead the Vaqueros to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Roberts is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.6 points. Lincoln Smith is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Ricky Nelson is averaging seven points and 4.3 assists for the Vaqueros. Justin Johnson is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 57.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Vaqueros: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

