Lamar Jackson amid contract uncertainty: ‘I love my Ravens’

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 8:32 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson said on Twitter on Wednesday that he loves the Baltimore Ravens amid uncertainty about his contract status beyond this year.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving,” Jackson said. “Stop tryna read my mind.”

Jackson’s contract is an issue in Baltimore for a second straight offseason. The team still hasn’t signed him to an extension as he enters next season on his fifth-year option. General manager Eric DeCosta said last month the Ravens were working at Jackson’s pace.

Baltimore was decimated by injuries — including to Jackson himself — and finished 8-9 last season.

