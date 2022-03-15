On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Largest Baseball Contracts of 2021-22 Offseason

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 3:10 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $100 million or more agreed to since the 2021 World Series. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total
Corey Seager, Tex 2022-31 $325 million
Wander Franco, Tam 2022-33 $182 million
Marcus Semien, Tex 2022-26 $175 million
Matt Olson, Atl 2022-29 $168 million
Javier Báez, Det 2022-27 $140 million
José Berríos, Tor 2022-28 $131 million
Max Scherzer, NYM 2022-24 $130 million
Robbie Ray, Sea 2022-26 $115 million
Kevin Gausman, Tor 2022-26 $110 million
Byron Buxton, Minn 2022-28 $100 million

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|22 Navigating the 2022 National Defense...
3|22 U.S. Army Technical Exchange Meeting:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ivorian prime minister meets with Secretary Blinken