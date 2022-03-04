Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Last-minute basket leads UTEP past Rice

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 12:20 am
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Keonte Kennedy hit a foul shot with 45 seconds remaining to give UTEP the lead en route to a 70-67 win over Rice on Thursday night.

Kennedy followed with a pair of free throws to help wrap up the win for the Miners.

Kennedy had 16 points off the bench to lead the Miners.

Souley Boum had 12 points for UTEP (17-12, 10-7 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 12 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Carl Pierre tied a career high with 30 points and had 11 rebounds for the Owls (15-14, 7-10). Max Fiedler added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Chris Mullins had 10 points.

Travis Evee, the Owls’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15 points per game, was held scoreless. He shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist