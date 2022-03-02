Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lee scores 18 to lift Davidson past George Mason 73-62

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 11:30 pm
< a min read
      

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 18 points off the bench to lead Davidson to a 73-62 win over George Mason on Wednesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 15 points for Davidson (25-4, 15-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Grant Huffman added 11 points.

D’Shawn Schwartz, Devon Cooper and Josh Oduro each had 11 points for the Patriots (14-14, 7-8).

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address