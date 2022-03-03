Lehigh 91, Army 77

ARMY (15-16)
Mann 5-7 0-0 12, Peterson 3-5 5-5 11, J.Caldwell 5-12 2-3 12, Duhart 3-7 4-4 11, Rucker 12-27 1-2 26, Small 2-8 0-0 5, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Dove 0-1 0-0 0, Allenspach 0-1 0-0 0, I.Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Naess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 12-14 77.
LEHIGH (13-18)
J.Wilson 8-12 3-3 23, Lynch 1-2 0-0 2, Higgins 4-10 0-0 10, Taylor 7-16 2-2 20, Whitney-Sidney 7-13 0-1 15, Parolin 2-4 2-2 7, M.Wilson 1-4 6-8 9, Fenton 1-1 0-0 2, Knostman 1-2 0-0 3, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 13-16 91.
Halftime_Lehigh 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Army 5-22 (Mann 2-3, Duhart 1-5, Small 1-5, Rucker 1-7, J.Caldwell 0-1, Cross 0-1), Lehigh 14-31 (J.Wilson 4-6, Taylor 4-11, Higgins 2-5, Knostman 1-1, Parolin 1-1, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, M.Wilson 1-4, Lynch 0-1). Rebounds_Army 27 (Peterson, J.Caldwell 5), Lehigh 32 (Taylor 9). Assists_Army 7 (Rucker 5), Lehigh 23 (Whitney-Sidney 8). Total Fouls_Army 16, Lehigh 13.
