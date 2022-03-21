Trending:
Lenard leads Middle Tennessee over Boston U. in CBI quarters

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 8:13 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Teafale Lenard had 14 points as Middle Tennessee routed Boston University 76-46 in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Monday night.

Donovan Sims had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (25-10). DeAndre Dishman and Elias King each had 12 points.

Boston University totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Sukhmail Mathon had 12 points for the Terriers (22-13). Javante McCoy and Walter Whyte each had 11 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022

