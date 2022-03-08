Lewandowski’s 11-minute hat trick helps Bayern advance in CL

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MUNICH (AP) — Whatever hope Salzburg had of overcoming Bayern Munich was extinguished by Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat trick in 11 minutes.

It was game over by the time Lewandowski’s third hit the net in the 23rd minute on Tuesday to make it the quickest treble ever seen at the start of a Champions League match.

A second leg that started at 1-1 was tilted 4-1 in Bayern’s favor by the striker’s scoring masterclass. An 8-2 aggregate win to reach the quarterfinals was completed by further goals from Serge Gnabry, a double from Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sane.

At least Salzburg avoided complete humiliation of not scoring with Maurits Kjaergaard netting for the Austrian team in Bavaria.

In Tuesday’s other round of 16 game, Liverpool relied on its 2-0 victory at Inter Milan to advance after losing 1-0 at Anfield.

