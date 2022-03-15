On Air: Panel Discussions
Lions looking for help at WR, DB and LB in NFL free agency

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 11:51 am
DETROIT LIONS (3-13-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OLB Charles Harris, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, WR Kalif Raymond, DT Nick Williams, S Dean Marlowe, WR KhaDarel Hodge, OLB Joel Heath, OT Tyrell Crosby.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB David Blough, OT Will Holden.

NEEDS: The Lions lack talent throughout their roster, and they can use help in NFL free agency at every position in coach Dan Campbell’s second season. The most glaring needs are in the secondary, at wide receiver and linebacker. Detroit struggled to stretch the field with a vertical passing game, and was awful against the pass last season. The Lions are expected to take the best edge rusher available with the No. 2 pick overall next month, perhaps making finding someone to sack quarterbacks less of a priority in free agency.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17.3 million.

