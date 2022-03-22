Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lions re-sign backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have re-signed reserve quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough.

Detroit announced the moves Tuesday, retaining the players who backed up Jared Goff last season.

Boyle was 0-3 as a starter last season and was a backup in two games, throwing for three touchdowns and six interceptions. He played in 11 games as Aaron Rodgers’ backup in Green Bay during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Blough played in only one game as a reserve for a second straight season. He was 0-5 as a rookie in 2019 with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|29 Digital Transition Discussion -...
3|29 Building A Positive Security Culture...
3|29 Document Automation 101: Building Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before Judiciary Committee