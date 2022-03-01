Lipscomb 74, North Florida 65

NORTH FLORIDA (11-20)
Parker 7-9 2-3 17, Adedoyin 2-8 0-0 6, Hicklen 3-8 0-0 9, Lanier 1-3 0-0 2, James 0-1 0-0 0, Placer 3-9 3-3 10, Hendricksen 5-13 0-0 12, Aybar 1-2 7-8 9, Berenbaum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-14 65.
LIPSCOMB (14-18)
Hazen 5-10 6-8 17, Asadullah 12-20 4-7 28, Benham 3-9 0-0 7, Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Pruitt 4-10 5-6 13, Coleman 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Shulman 0-0 0-0 0, Murr 0-2 2-2 2, Ognacevic 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 26-59 19-27 74.
Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 9-27 (Hicklen 3-7, Adedoyin 2-5, Hendricksen 2-8, Parker 1-1, Placer 1-4, Berenbaum 0-1, Lanier 0-1), Lipscomb 3-15 (Hazen 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Benham 1-4, Asadullah 0-1, Murr 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Jones 0-2, Pruitt 0-2). Rebounds_North Florida 31 (Hendricksen 7), Lipscomb 35 (Asadullah 12). Assists_North Florida 12 (Adedoyin, Hicklen 4), Lipscomb 15 (Asadullah 6). Total Fouls_North Florida 21, Lipscomb 10.
