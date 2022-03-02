LIU 82, Sacred Heart 75

SACRED HEART (10-20)
Dutreil 3-3 2-3 8, Galette 9-16 4-6 26, Johnson 1-5 0-2 2, Clarke 3-12 2-2 10, Ty.Thomas 8-16 1-1 19, Watson 1-8 0-0 2, Sixsmith 3-7 0-0 8, Ta.Thomas 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 9-14 75.
LIU (16-13)
Flowers 7-20 3-4 20, Kante 6-9 3-4 15, Penn 2-10 5-6 9, Wood 6-11 1-3 13, Davis 2-5 4-4 10, Rivera 5-6 1-2 15, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 17-23 82.
Halftime_LIU 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 10-31 (Galette 4-8, Sixsmith 2-5, Clarke 2-6, Ty.Thomas 2-6, Johnson 0-1, Ta.Thomas 0-1, Watson 0-4), LIU 9-25 (Rivera 4-5, Flowers 3-10, Davis 2-4, Wood 0-1, Penn 0-5). Fouled Out_Sixsmith. Rebounds_Sacred Heart 33 (Galette 10), LIU 39 (Flowers 9). Assists_Sacred Heart 14 (Clarke 6), LIU 19 (Flowers 7). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 19, LIU 12.
