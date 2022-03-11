Long Beach St. 67, UC Santa Barbara 64

UC SANTA BARBARA (17-11)
Norris 6-14 0-0 15, Sow 2-6 1-3 5, Mitchell 5-9 1-1 11, Sanni 5-14 3-3 15, Wishart 3-6 0-0 7, Idehen 3-4 0-1 6, Toure 1-2 0-0 2, Nagle 1-1 0-0 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 5-8 64.
LONG BEACH ST. (20-11)
Jones 2-5 3-3 9, Murray 3-15 1-2 7, Slater 11-18 8-8 30, Traore 5-8 2-2 12, Roberts 2-7 0-0 4, Cobb 1-2 0-0 2, Rotegaard 1-3 0-0 3, Mansel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 14-15 67.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 37-32. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 7-21 (Norris 3-6, Sanni 2-6, Nagle 1-1, Wishart 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Toure 0-1, Mitchell 0-2), Long Beach St. 3-14 (Jones 2-5, Rotegaard 1-3, Cobb 0-1, Murray 0-1, Slater 0-4). Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 30 (Norris 7), Long Beach St. 31 (Traore 9). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 18 (Sanni, Wishart 5), Long Beach St. 11 (Cobb 4). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 16, Long Beach St. 13.
