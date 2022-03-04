Long Beach St. 68, UC Davis 65

UC DAVIS (12-9)
Anigwe 0-1 2-2 2, Fuller 4-14 1-1 10, Manjon 7-11 2-2 16, Milling 5-5 1-1 14, Pepper 3-12 3-3 11, Murphy 2-2 0-0 4, Adebayo 1-1 0-0 2, Ba 2-4 0-0 6, DeBruhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 9-9 65.
LONG BEACH ST. (17-11)
Jones 7-15 1-1 21, Murray 3-11 1-2 8, Slater 1-13 4-5 7, Traore 4-7 6-8 14, Roberts 6-11 0-0 12, Cobb 2-5 0-0 6, Mansel 0-0 0-2 0, Rotegaard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 12-18 68.
Halftime_UC Davis 32-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 8-21 (Milling 3-3, Ba 2-4, Pepper 2-8, Fuller 1-6), Long Beach St. 10-33 (Jones 6-13, Cobb 2-2, Murray 1-5, Slater 1-8, Rotegaard 0-1, Roberts 0-4). Rebounds_UC Davis 30 (Fuller 9), Long Beach St. 28 (Traore 14). Assists_UC Davis 13 (Manjon 5), Long Beach St. 12 (Traore 4). Total Fouls_UC Davis 18, Long Beach St. 11. A_1,444 (4,000).
