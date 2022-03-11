On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Long Beach St. slips past UC Santa Barbara in Big West semis

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 11:58 pm
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jadon Jones hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Colin Slater had a career-high 30 points and Long Beach State edged past UC Santa Barbara 67-64 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference tournament on Friday night.

The Beach scored the game’s final seven points, capped by the 3-pointer by Jones.

Aboubacar Traore had 12 points and nine rebounds for Long Beach State (20-11). Joel Murray had seven rebounds.

Miles Norris had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (17-11). Ajare Sanni added 15 points and six assists. Ajay Mitchell had 11 points.

