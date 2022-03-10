Long Beach State plays CSU Bakersfield in Big West Tournament

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-18, 2-12 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (18-11, 12-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach play in the Big West Tournament against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 11-3 in home games. Long Beach State is fourth in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 3.1.

The Roadrunners are 2-12 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks fifth in the Big West allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Long Beach State won the last matchup 74-65 on Feb. 4. Colin Slater scored 23 to help lead Long Beach State to the victory, and Kaleb Higgins scored 21 points for CSU Bakersfield.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slater is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 13.9 points. Joel Murray is averaging 16.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Justin Edler-Davis is averaging 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Dalph Panopio is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.