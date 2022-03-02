Long Island Sharks play in NEC Tournament against the Sacred Heart Pioneers

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-19, 6-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (15-13, 12-6 NEC)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -9; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island Sharks play in the NEC Tournament against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Sharks are 11-1 in home games. LIU averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Pioneers are 6-10 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sharks won 79-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Eral Penn led the Sharks with 22 points, and Nico Galette led the Pioneers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrn Flowers is averaging 19 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Sharks. Penn is averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for LIU.

Aaron Clarke is averaging 16.2 points and four assists for the Pioneers. Galette is averaging 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

