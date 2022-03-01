Long Island Sharks square off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers in NEC Tournament

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-19, 6-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (15-13, 12-6 NEC)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island Sharks take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers in the NEC Tournament.

The Sharks are 11-1 on their home court. LIU leads the NEC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrn Flowers averaging 5.6.

The Pioneers are 6-10 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. LIU won the last matchup 79-75 on Feb. 4. Eral Penn scored 22 to help lead LIU to the victory, and Nico Galette scored 20 points for Sacred Heart.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Sharks. Penn is averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for LIU.

Tyler Thomas is averaging 16.3 points for the Pioneers. Aaron Clarke is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

