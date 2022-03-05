On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Longwood 79, SC-Upstate 70

March 5, 2022 2:07 pm
SC-UPSTATE (14-16)

Gainey 3-16 5-7 13, Goodloe 6-9 2-2 15, White 3-9 0-0 6, Aldrich 3-6 2-2 8, Mozone 9-14 0-0 24, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Breazeale 0-1 0-0 0, Rideau 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-59 9-11 70.

LONGWOOD (25-6)

Granlund 2-4 1-2 6, Z.Watson 3-7 4-4 10, Hill 4-10 8-10 18, Wade 5-8 5-6 18, Wilkins 5-12 0-0 13, Houston 2-5 3-4 7, Nkereuwem 1-4 0-2 2, Perkins 1-2 0-0 2, Lliteras 1-1 0-0 3, Darden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 21-28 79.

Halftime_SC-Upstate 36-33. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 9-30 (Mozone 6-11, Gainey 2-11, Goodloe 1-3, Rideau 0-1, White 0-4), Longwood 10-20 (Wade 3-5, Wilkins 3-8, Hill 2-2, Lliteras 1-1, Granlund 1-2, Houston 0-2). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 24 (Aldrich 8), Longwood 39 (Nkereuwem 9). Assists_SC-Upstate 15 (Goodloe 6), Longwood 16 (Hill 9). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 21, Longwood 13.

