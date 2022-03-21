Los Angeles FC 3, Vancouver 1

|Vancouver
|Los Angeles FC
First Half_1, Vancouver, Blackmon, 1, 12th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Hollingshead, 1 (Vela), 27th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 4 (Opoku), 38th.
Second Half_4, Los Angeles FC, Hollingshead, 2, 70th.
Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.
Yellow Cards_Veselinovic, Vancouver, 20th; Vela, Los Angeles FC, 34th; Teibert, Vancouver, 55th; Fall, Los Angeles FC, 62nd; Sanchez, Los Angeles FC, 90th.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Jeremy Kieso, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Ricardo Fierro.
Lineups
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown, Marcus Godinho (Cristian Gutierrez, 61st), Jake Nerwinski (Ryan Raposo, 75th), Ranko Veselinovic; Sebastian Berhalter, Russell Teibert (Leonard Owusu, 80th), Pedro Vite; Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Deiber Caicedo, 74th).
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Mamadou Fall (Doneil Henry, 81st), Jesus Murillo; Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes (Francisco Ginella, 87th), Ryan Hollingshead, Brian Rodriguez (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 74th), Ilie Sanchez; Latif Blessing, Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela (Cristian Arango, 81st).
