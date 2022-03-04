Louisiana hosts Asberry and Texas State

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-14, 8-9 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (21-6, 12-3 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Caleb Asberry scored 26 points in Texas State’s 66-61 win against the Troy Trojans.

The Bobcats are 12-1 on their home court. Texas State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 8-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Texas State won the last meeting 82-73 on Feb. 11. Mason Harrell scored 20 to help lead Texas State to the win, and Kobe Julien scored 22 points for Louisiana.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asberry is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 13.7 points. Harrell is shooting 51.6% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Michael Thomas is averaging 2.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Julien is averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

