Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Texas St. 72

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (15-14)
Akwuba 4-5 0-0 8, Brown 12-20 6-8 31, Au 0-1 0-0 0, Dalcourt 1-7 3-4 6, Williams 5-13 2-2 15, Thomas 1-2 6-6 8, Garnett 0-1 0-0 0, Gueye 0-1 4-6 4, Cadwell 1-2 0-0 3, Wesley 0-0 4-6 4. Totals 24-52 25-32 79.
TEXAS ST. (21-7)
Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Small 6-17 1-3 14, Adams 2-9 6-8 11, Asberry 5-11 3-6 15, Harrell 4-10 7-8 16, Ceaser 4-10 0-0 9, Drinnon 1-4 0-0 2, Morgan 0-3 0-0 0, Dawson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-68 17-25 72.
Halftime_Louisiana-Lafayette 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 6-14 (Williams 3-6, Cadwell 1-1, Brown 1-2, Dalcourt 1-3, Au 0-1, Garnett 0-1), Texas St. 7-21 (Asberry 2-5, Adams 1-2, Ceaser 1-2, Dawson 1-2, Harrell 1-4, Small 1-4, Drinnon 0-1, Morgan 0-1). Fouled Out_Harrell, Ceaser. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 42 (Akwuba 11), Texas St. 28 (Small 11). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 16 (Williams, Thomas 5), Texas St. 10 (Adams 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 19, Texas St. 25.
