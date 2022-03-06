Trending:
Louisiana-Lafayette beats Troy 66-57 in Sun Belt tourney

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 11:18 pm
< a min read
      

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Greg Williams Jr. had 16 points as Louisiana-Lafayette topped Troy 66-57 in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Sunday.

Theo Akwuba had 15 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (16-14). Jordan Brown added seven rebounds.

Khalyl Waters had 19 points for the Trojans (20-11). Duke Miles added 10 points. Duke Deen had seven rebounds.

