Louisiana Tech 59, W. Kentucky 57

LOUISIANA TECH (23-9)
Lofton 5-11 5-6 15, Archibald 2-5 0-2 5, Christon 0-2 0-0 0, C.Williams 1-7 1-2 4, Willis 6-12 0-0 17, Green 4-6 0-0 10, Bradford 1-1 0-0 2, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 22-48 6-10 59.
W. KENTUCKY (19-13)
Sharp 2-3 0-3 4, Anderson 5-13 5-5 16, Frampton 0-5 0-0 0, Justice 6-16 1-1 15, McKnight 7-16 6-10 20, Hamilton 1-5 0-0 2, Cozart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 12-19 57.
Halftime_Louisiana Tech 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 9-22 (Willis 5-10, Green 2-4, Archibald 1-3, C.Williams 1-4, Stewart 0-1), W. Kentucky 3-20 (Justice 2-8, Anderson 1-4, McKnight 0-1, Hamilton 0-2, Frampton 0-5). Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 31 (Lofton 12), W. Kentucky 30 (Sharp 10). Assists_Louisiana Tech 9 (Lofton 5), W. Kentucky 2 (Frampton, Justice 1). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 17, W. Kentucky 12.
