Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67

MARSHALL (12-21)
Anochili-Killen 1-9 0-0 2, Beyers 8-18 2-3 21, Miladinovic 1-2 0-0 3, Kinsey 9-19 3-6 24, Taylor 3-10 0-0 8, Early 2-4 0-0 6, George 1-2 0-0 3, Sarenac 0-1 0-0 0, Toussaint 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 5-9 67.
LOUISIANA TECH (22-9)
Lofton 9-14 3-5 21, Archibald 3-8 2-2 9, Christon 0-1 2-2 2, C.Williams 4-9 1-2 10, Willis 6-12 4-4 18, Bradford 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 2-2 3-3 7, Green 2-5 0-0 5, Stewart 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 15-18 77.
Halftime_Louisiana Tech 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 12-34 (Kinsey 3-5, Beyers 3-9, Early 2-4, Taylor 2-7, Miladinovic 1-1, George 1-2, Sarenac 0-1, Anochili-Killen 0-5), Louisiana Tech 6-17 (Willis 2-6, Archibald 1-2, Green 1-2, Stewart 1-2, C.Williams 1-4, Christon 0-1). Rebounds_Marshall 33 (Beyers 12), Louisiana Tech 36 (Lofton 9). Assists_Marshall 10 (Taylor 4), Louisiana Tech 7 (Lofton, Archibald, C.Williams 2). Total Fouls_Marshall 15, Louisiana Tech 13.
