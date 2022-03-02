Trending:
Louisiana Tech hosts Old Dominion after Trice’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Old Dominion Monarchs (12-17, 7-9 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-8, 11-5 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Austin Trice scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 83-63 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-3 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks third in C-USA with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kenneth Lofton Jr. averaging 7.1.

The Monarchs have gone 7-9 against C-USA opponents. Old Dominion is third in C-USA with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Trice averaging 8.9.

The Bulldogs and Monarchs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lofton is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

C.J. Keyser is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Monarchs. Trice is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

