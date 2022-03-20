Trending:
Louisville 68, Gonzaga 59

March 20, 2022 10:58 pm
GONZAGA (27-7)

Kempton 4-10 5-5 13, O’Connor 0-4 1-2 1, Virjoghe 1-3 0-0 2, Kayleigh Truong 5-11 4-5 14, Walker 2-7 4-4 10, Hollingsworth 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 3-8 1-2 9, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Ejim 3-5 2-2 8, Totals 19-50 17-20 59

LOUISVILLE (27-4)

Cochran 5-8 1-3 11, Engstler 3-13 6-7 12, Hall 3-8 1-1 8, Kianna Smith 5-11 0-0 12, Van Lith 8-17 2-2 21, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Ahlana Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 10-13 68

Gonzaga 14 18 12 15 59
Louisville 18 18 20 12 68

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 4-20 (O’Connor 0-2, Kayle.Truong 0-3, Walker 2-7, Kayly.Truong 2-7, Williams 0-1), Louisville 6-21 (Engstler 0-3, Hall 1-4, K.Smith 2-6, Van Lith 3-6, Verhulst 0-2). Assists_Gonzaga 10 (Ejim 2, Kempton 2, Kayle.Truong 2, Walker 2), Louisville 13 (Cochran 3, Engstler 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 40 (Kempton 6, Walker 6), Louisville 31 (Engstler 11). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 15, Louisville 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,414.

