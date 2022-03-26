Louisville 76, Tennessee 64

TENNESSEE (25-9)
Burrell 9-19 2-2 22, Dye 3-12 3-3 9, Key 1-5 1-4 3, Darby 3-8 0-0 9, Walker 5-13 0-0 10, Puckett 0-4 2-2 2, Miles 0-2 0-0 0, Striplin 2-2 3-4 7, Wynn 1-1 0-4 2, Totals 24-66 11-19 64
LOUISVILLE (28-4)
Cochran 1-2 1-2 3, Engstler 7-12 3-7 20, Hall 4-8 0-0 9, Kianna Smith 5-15 0-0 12, Van Lith 7-21 9-10 23, Dixon 1-3 0-0 2, Konno 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-2 0, Ahlana Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 3-3 0-0 7, Totals 28-67 13-21 76
|Tennessee
|13
|15
|22
|14
|—
|64
|Louisville
|19
|20
|16
|21
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 5-21 (Burrell 2-8, Darby 3-7, Walker 0-3, Puckett 0-2, Miles 0-1), Louisville 7-21 (Engstler 3-3, Hall 1-2, K.Smith 2-9, Van Lith 0-5, Konno 0-1, Verhulst 1-1). Assists_Tennessee 9 (Walker 4), Louisville 15 (Van Lith 6). Fouled Out_Louisville Cochran. Rebounds_Tennessee 52 (Key 10), Louisville 36 (Engstler 10). Total Fouls_Tennessee 18, Louisville 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,540.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.