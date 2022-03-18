Louisville 83, Albany (NY) 51

ALBANY (NY) (23-10)
Haegerstrand 2-5 1-1 5, Cooper 5-10 4-4 14, Hahne 5-12 0-0 11, Heeps 1-4 0-0 3, Phillips 1-2 2-2 4, Hanner 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 3-5 0-0 6, Haney 3-6 0-0 8, Lee 0-4 0-0 0, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Werth 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-49 7-7 51
LOUISVILLE (26-4)
Cochran 4-4 2-6 10, Engstler 6-11 5-5 17, Hall 3-5 0-0 6, Kianna Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Van Lith 8-15 3-3 20, Dixon 2-3 1-2 5, Parker 1-1 0-0 3, Konno 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 1-2 0-0 3, Schetnan 0-0 0-0 0, Verhulst 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 33-63 11-16 83
|Albany (NY)
|7
|13
|18
|13
|—
|51
|Louisville
|19
|29
|17
|18
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 4-16 (Haegerstrand 0-2, Hahne 1-4, Heeps 1-3, Haney 2-3, Lee 0-3, Werth 0-1), Louisville 6-16 (Engstler 0-2, Hall 0-1, K.Smith 3-6, Van Lith 1-2, Parker 1-1, Konno 0-1, Russell 1-1, Verhulst 0-2). Assists_Albany (NY) 9 (Cooper 4), Louisville 13 (K.Smith 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 28 (Cooper 6, Hahne 6), Louisville 33 (Engstler 7). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 14, Louisville 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,407.
