Louisville hosts Virginia after Gardner’s 21-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on the Louisville Cardinals after Jayden Gardner scored 21 points in Virginia’s 64-63 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinals are 8-7 in home games. Louisville is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 11-8 against ACC opponents. Virginia is the best team in the ACC allowing just 60.4 points per game while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Virginia won 64-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Kihei Clark led Virginia with 15 points, and Jarrod West led Louisville with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is averaging 5.8 points for the Cardinals. Noah Locke is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

Clark averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Gardner is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

