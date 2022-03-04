Loyola Chicago 66, Bradley 50

BRADLEY (17-14)
Leons 1-3 3-4 5, Mast 3-11 4-4 11, Hickman 4-8 0-0 10, Roberts 5-12 7-7 17, Kent 0-3 0-1 0, Howell 2-6 0-0 5, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Tahvanainen 1-5 0-0 2, Boya 0-0 0-0 0, Ekono 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 14-16 50.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (23-7)
Knight 2-6 2-2 6, Uguak 2-4 3-4 8, Norris 2-3 1-2 6, Williamson 4-10 3-4 13, Hall 2-5 1-5 5, R.Schwieger 4-8 1-1 11, Kennedy 4-8 1-2 9, Welch 3-3 2-2 8, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Alcock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 14-24 66.
Halftime_Loyola Chicago 44-27. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 4-20 (Hickman 2-4, Howell 1-2, Mast 1-5, Kent 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, Leons 0-2, Roberts 0-2, Tahvanainen 0-3), Loyola Chicago 6-17 (R.Schwieger 2-4, Williamson 2-6, Norris 1-1, Uguak 1-3, Hall 0-3). Rebounds_Bradley 31 (Mast 13), Loyola Chicago 32 (Hall 7). Assists_Bradley 7 (Leons, Hickman, Roberts 2), Loyola Chicago 11 (Williamson 3). Total Fouls_Bradley 17, Loyola Chicago 17. A_5,394 (21,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.