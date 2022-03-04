On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Loyola Chicago 66, Bradley 50

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 5:37 pm
< a min read
      

BRADLEY (17-14)

Leons 1-3 3-4 5, Mast 3-11 4-4 11, Hickman 4-8 0-0 10, Roberts 5-12 7-7 17, Kent 0-3 0-1 0, Howell 2-6 0-0 5, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Tahvanainen 1-5 0-0 2, Boya 0-0 0-0 0, Ekono 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 14-16 50.

LOYOLA CHICAGO (23-7)

Knight 2-6 2-2 6, Uguak 2-4 3-4 8, Norris 2-3 1-2 6, Williamson 4-10 3-4 13, Hall 2-5 1-5 5, R.Schwieger 4-8 1-1 11, Kennedy 4-8 1-2 9, Welch 3-3 2-2 8, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Alcock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 14-24 66.

Halftime_Loyola Chicago 44-27. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 4-20 (Hickman 2-4, Howell 1-2, Mast 1-5, Kent 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, Leons 0-2, Roberts 0-2, Tahvanainen 0-3), Loyola Chicago 6-17 (R.Schwieger 2-4, Williamson 2-6, Norris 1-1, Uguak 1-3, Hall 0-3). Rebounds_Bradley 31 (Mast 13), Loyola Chicago 32 (Hall 7). Assists_Bradley 7 (Leons, Hickman, Roberts 2), Loyola Chicago 11 (Williamson 3). Total Fouls_Bradley 17, Loyola Chicago 17. A_5,394 (21,000).

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano