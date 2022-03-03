Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Loyola Marymount 86, Pacific 66

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 11:01 pm
< a min read
      

PACIFIC (8-22)

A.Anderson 5-8 2-2 13, Bailey 4-8 3-5 11, Avdalovic 3-9 0-0 8, Crockrell 4-8 0-1 8, Wilson-Rouse 3-6 1-2 7, Blake 3-5 0-0 6, Freeman 2-3 5-6 9, Byers 1-2 1-1 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-49 13-19 66.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (11-17)

Merkviladze 2-5 2-3 6, Lewis 0-4 0-2 0, Quintana 10-15 3-3 31, Shelton 0-4 0-0 0, Scott 8-16 4-4 20, J.Anderson 4-7 0-0 10, Marble 7-9 2-3 19. Totals 31-60 11-15 86.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 3-12 (Avdalovic 2-7, A.Anderson 1-1, Bailey 0-1, Blake 0-1, Byers 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1), Loyola Marymount 13-24 (Quintana 8-10, Marble 3-4, J.Anderson 2-3, Lewis 0-2, Shelton 0-2, Merkviladze 0-3). Fouled Out_Bailey. Rebounds_Pacific 32 (Bailey 8), Loyola Marymount 25 (Scott 8). Assists_Pacific 14 (Crockrell 9), Loyola Marymount 15 (J.Anderson 6). Total Fouls_Pacific 19, Loyola Marymount 19.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist