Loyola Marymount 86, Pacific 66

PACIFIC (8-22)
A.Anderson 5-8 2-2 13, Bailey 4-8 3-5 11, Avdalovic 3-9 0-0 8, Crockrell 4-8 0-1 8, Wilson-Rouse 3-6 1-2 7, Blake 3-5 0-0 6, Freeman 2-3 5-6 9, Byers 1-2 1-1 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-49 13-19 66.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (11-17)
Merkviladze 2-5 2-3 6, Lewis 0-4 0-2 0, Quintana 10-15 3-3 31, Shelton 0-4 0-0 0, Scott 8-16 4-4 20, J.Anderson 4-7 0-0 10, Marble 7-9 2-3 19. Totals 31-60 11-15 86.
Halftime_Loyola Marymount 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 3-12 (Avdalovic 2-7, A.Anderson 1-1, Bailey 0-1, Blake 0-1, Byers 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1), Loyola Marymount 13-24 (Quintana 8-10, Marble 3-4, J.Anderson 2-3, Lewis 0-2, Shelton 0-2, Merkviladze 0-3). Fouled Out_Bailey. Rebounds_Pacific 32 (Bailey 8), Loyola Marymount 25 (Scott 8). Assists_Pacific 14 (Crockrell 9), Loyola Marymount 15 (J.Anderson 6). Total Fouls_Pacific 19, Loyola Marymount 19.
