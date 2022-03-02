Loyola Marymount (CA) plays in WCC Tournament against the Pacific (CA)

Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-21, 3-11 WCC) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (10-17, 3-12 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions play the Pacific (CA) Tigers in the WCC Tournament.

The Lions have gone 6-7 at home. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Eli Scott averaging 2.3.

The Tigers have gone 3-11 against WCC opponents. Pacific (CA) is 5-12 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lions won 90-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Joe Quintana led the Lions with 24 points, and Alphonso Anderson led the Tigers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quintana is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.4 points. Scott is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Anderson is averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Jeremiah Bailey is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 73.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

