LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At The New TanjongSentosa Island
|Singapore
|Purse: $1.7 million
|Yardage: 6,749; Par: 72
|(a)-amatuer
|Final Round
Jin Young Ko, $255,000 69-67-69-66_271 -17
Minjee Lee, $138,747 71-69-70-63_273 -15
In Gee Chun, $138,747 70-68-66-69_273 -15
Atthaya Thitikul, $81,447 69-68-70-67_274 -14
Jeongeun Lee6, $81,447 70-70-65-69_274 -14
Hannah Green, $50,923 74-69-66-66_275 -13
Brooke M. Henderson, $50,923 69-68-71-67_275 -13
Amy Yang, $50,923 69-67-71-68_275 -13
A Lim Kim, $37,422 68-70-73-66_277 -11
Danielle Kang, $37,422 68-71-68-70_277 -11
Xiyu Janet Lin, $31,918 69-72-71-66_278 -10
Nasa Hataoka, $31,918 72-71-67-68_278 -10
Momoko Ueda *, $26,415 71-71-73-64_279 -9
Sarah Schmelzel, $26,415 69-71-73-66_279 -9
Perrine Delacour, $26,415 70-72-69-68_279 -9
Leona Maguire, $26,415 70-72-69-68_279 -9
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $20,722 69-73-71-67_280 -8
Inbee Park, $20,722 68-71-73-68_280 -8
Ariya Jutanugarn, $20,722 72-68-71-69_280 -8
Yealimi Noh, $20,722 75-64-71-70_280 -8
Megan Khang, $20,722 69-68-73-70_280 -8
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $20,722 69-69-71-71_280 -8
Lydia Ko, $17,464 69-73-72-67_281 -7
Ayaka Furue, $17,464 72-70-71-68_281 -7
Gaby Lopez, $17,464 70-70-71-70_281 -7
Wei-Ling Hsu, $14,428 70-71-74-67_282 -6
Hyo Joo Kim, $14,428 72-70-72-68_282 -6
Jeongeun Lee, $14,428 71-73-69-69_282 -6
Carlota Ciganda, $14,428 70-72-71-69_282 -6
Patty Tavatanakit, $14,428 67-74-71-70_282 -6
Madelene Sagstrom, $14,428 71-69-71-71_282 -6
Su Oh, $14,428 69-70-71-72_282 -6
Stacy Lewis, $11,974 73-72-71-68_284 -4
Jenny Shin, $11,974 70-71-70-73_284 -4
Marina Alex, $9,796 74-74-70-67_285 -3
Chella Choi, $9,796 74-69-74-68_285 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn, $9,796 74-72-70-69_285 -3
Alison Lee, $9,796 72-70-74-69_285 -3
So Yeon Ryu, $9,796 72-71-71-71_285 -3
Celine Boutier, $9,796 72-72-69-72_285 -3
Jennifer Kupcho, $9,796 69-71-71-74_285 -3
Angel Yin, $9,796 69-69-73-74_285 -3
Yuka Saso, $7,638 71-73-73-69_286 -2
Emily Kristine Pedersen, $7,638 71-70-75-70_286 -2
Min Lee, $7,638 71-72-72-71_286 -2
Emma Talley, $7,638 72-70-72-72_286 -2
Hinako Shibuno *, $6,956 76-70-73-68_287 -1
Sei Young Kim, $6,692 74-74-67-73_288 E
Esther Henseleit, $6,427 71-72-75-71_289 +1
Lizette Salas, $6,163 70-75-74-71_290 +2
Jasmine Suwannapura, $5,635 72-77-73-69_291 +3
Brittany Altomare, $5,635 74-74-74-69_291 +3
Ashleigh Buhai, $5,635 69-74-77-71_291 +3
Mina Harigae, $5,635 74-74-71-72_291 +3
Caroline Masson, $5,635 70-74-73-74_291 +3
Wichanee Meechai, $5,019 73-76-76-67_292 +4
Sarah Kemp, $5,019 75-71-73-73_292 +4
Matilda Castren, $4,667 74-75-74-71_294 +6
Yu Liu, $4,667 72-74-77-71_294 +6
Mel Reid, $4,403 78-72-76-69_295 +7
Jenny Coleman, $4,315 79-68-77-72_296 +8
Xiaowen Yin (a) 81-70-72-73_296 +8
Sung Hyun Park, $4,226 75-76-72-76_299 +11
Sock Hwee Koh *, $4,138 80-79-71-73_303 +15
