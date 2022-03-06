Trending:
LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 8:13 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At The New TanjongSentosa Island
Singapore
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 6,749; Par: 72
(a)-amatuer
Final Round

Jin Young Ko, $255,000 69-67-69-66_271  -17

Minjee Lee, $138,747 71-69-70-63_273  -15

In Gee Chun, $138,747 70-68-66-69_273  -15

Atthaya Thitikul, $81,447 69-68-70-67_274  -14

Jeongeun Lee6, $81,447 70-70-65-69_274  -14

Hannah Green, $50,923 74-69-66-66_275  -13

Brooke M. Henderson, $50,923 69-68-71-67_275  -13

Amy Yang, $50,923 69-67-71-68_275  -13

A Lim Kim, $37,422 68-70-73-66_277  -11

Danielle Kang, $37,422 68-71-68-70_277  -11

Xiyu Janet Lin, $31,918 69-72-71-66_278  -10

Nasa Hataoka, $31,918 72-71-67-68_278  -10

Momoko Ueda *, $26,415 71-71-73-64_279   -9

Sarah Schmelzel, $26,415 69-71-73-66_279   -9

Perrine Delacour, $26,415 70-72-69-68_279   -9

Leona Maguire, $26,415 70-72-69-68_279   -9

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $20,722 69-73-71-67_280   -8

Inbee Park, $20,722 68-71-73-68_280   -8

Ariya Jutanugarn, $20,722 72-68-71-69_280   -8

Yealimi Noh, $20,722 75-64-71-70_280   -8

Megan Khang, $20,722 69-68-73-70_280   -8

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $20,722 69-69-71-71_280   -8

Lydia Ko, $17,464 69-73-72-67_281   -7

Ayaka Furue, $17,464 72-70-71-68_281   -7

Gaby Lopez, $17,464 70-70-71-70_281   -7

Wei-Ling Hsu, $14,428 70-71-74-67_282   -6

Hyo Joo Kim, $14,428 72-70-72-68_282   -6

Jeongeun Lee, $14,428 71-73-69-69_282   -6

Carlota Ciganda, $14,428 70-72-71-69_282   -6

Patty Tavatanakit, $14,428 67-74-71-70_282   -6

Madelene Sagstrom, $14,428 71-69-71-71_282   -6

Su Oh, $14,428 69-70-71-72_282   -6

Stacy Lewis, $11,974 73-72-71-68_284   -4

Jenny Shin, $11,974 70-71-70-73_284   -4

Marina Alex, $9,796 74-74-70-67_285   -3

Chella Choi, $9,796 74-69-74-68_285   -3

Moriya Jutanugarn, $9,796 74-72-70-69_285   -3

Alison Lee, $9,796 72-70-74-69_285   -3

So Yeon Ryu, $9,796 72-71-71-71_285   -3

Celine Boutier, $9,796 72-72-69-72_285   -3

Jennifer Kupcho, $9,796 69-71-71-74_285   -3

Angel Yin, $9,796 69-69-73-74_285   -3

Yuka Saso, $7,638 71-73-73-69_286   -2

Emily Kristine Pedersen, $7,638 71-70-75-70_286   -2

Min Lee, $7,638 71-72-72-71_286   -2

Emma Talley, $7,638 72-70-72-72_286   -2

Hinako Shibuno *, $6,956 76-70-73-68_287   -1

Sei Young Kim, $6,692 74-74-67-73_288    E

Esther Henseleit, $6,427 71-72-75-71_289   +1

Lizette Salas, $6,163 70-75-74-71_290   +2

Jasmine Suwannapura, $5,635 72-77-73-69_291   +3

Brittany Altomare, $5,635 74-74-74-69_291   +3

Ashleigh Buhai, $5,635 69-74-77-71_291   +3

Mina Harigae, $5,635 74-74-71-72_291   +3

Caroline Masson, $5,635 70-74-73-74_291   +3

Wichanee Meechai, $5,019 73-76-76-67_292   +4

Sarah Kemp, $5,019 75-71-73-73_292   +4

Matilda Castren, $4,667 74-75-74-71_294   +6

Yu Liu, $4,667 72-74-77-71_294   +6

Mel Reid, $4,403 78-72-76-69_295   +7

Jenny Coleman, $4,315 79-68-77-72_296   +8

Xiaowen Yin (a) 81-70-72-73_296   +8

Sung Hyun Park, $4,226 75-76-72-76_299  +11

Sock Hwee Koh *, $4,138 80-79-71-73_303  +15

