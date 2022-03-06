LPGA Tour Par Scores

Sunday

At The New Tanjong

Sentosa Island, Singapore

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 6,749; Par: 72

Final Round

Jin Young Ko $255,000 69-67-69-66—271 -17 In Gee Chun $138,747 70-68-66-69—273 -15 Minjee Lee $138,747 71-69-70-63—273 -15 Jeongeun Lee6 $81,447 70-70-65-69—274 -14 Atthaya Thitikul $81,447 69-68-70-67—274 -14 Hannah Green $50,923 74-69-66-66—275 -13 Brooke Henderson $50,923 69-68-71-67—275 -13 Amy Yang $50,923 69-67-71-68—275 -13 Danielle Kang $37,422 68-71-68-70—277 -11 A Lim Kim $37,422 68-70-73-66—277 -11 Nasa Hataoka $31,918 72-71-67-68—278 -10 Xiyu Lin $31,918 69-72-71-66—278 -10 Perrine Delacour $26,415 70-72-69-68—279 -9 Leona Maguire $26,415 70-72-69-68—279 -9 Sarah Schmelzel $26,415 69-71-73-66—279 -9 Momoko Ueda $26,415 71-71-73-64—279 -9 Pajaree Anannarukarn $20,722 69-69-71-71—280 -8 Ariya Jutanugarn $20,722 72-68-71-69—280 -8 Megan Khang $20,722 69-68-73-70—280 -8 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $20,722 69-73-71-67—280 -8 Yealimi Noh $20,722 75-64-71-70—280 -8 Inbee Park $20,722 68-71-73-68—280 -8 Ayaka Furue $17,464 72-70-71-68—281 -7 Lydia Ko $17,464 69-73-72-67—281 -7 Gaby Lopez $17,464 70-70-71-70—281 -7 Carlota Ciganda $14,428 70-72-71-69—282 -6 Wei-Ling Hsu $14,428 70-71-74-67—282 -6 Hyo Joo Kim $14,428 72-70-72-68—282 -6 Jeong Eun Lee $14,428 71-73-69-69—282 -6 Su-Hyun Oh $14,428 69-70-71-72—282 -6 Madelene Sagstrom $14,428 71-69-71-71—282 -6 Patty Tavatanakit $14,428 67-74-71-70—282 -6 Stacy Lewis $11,974 73-72-71-68—284 -4 Jenny Shin $11,974 70-71-70-73—284 -4 Marina Alex $9,796 74-74-70-67—285 -3 Celine Boutier $9,796 72-72-69-72—285 -3 Chella Choi $9,796 74-69-74-68—285 -3 Moriya Jutanugarn $9,796 74-72-70-69—285 -3 Jennifer Kupcho $9,796 69-71-71-74—285 -3 Alison Lee $9,796 72-70-74-69—285 -3 So Yeon Ryu $9,796 72-71-71-71—285 -3 Angel Yin $9,796 69-69-73-74—285 -3 Min Lee $7,638 71-72-72-71—286 -2 Emily Pedersen $7,638 71-70-75-70—286 -2 Yuka Saso $7,638 71-73-73-69—286 -2 Emma Talley $7,638 72-70-72-72—286 -2 Hinako Shibuno $6,956 76-70-73-68—287 -1 Sei Young Kim $6,692 74-74-67-73—288 E Esther Henseleit $6,427 71-72-75-71—289 +1 Lizette Salas $6,163 70-75-74-71—290 +2 Brittany Altomare $5,635 74-74-74-69—291 +3 Ashleigh Buhai $5,635 69-74-77-71—291 +3 Mina Harigae $5,635 74-74-71-72—291 +3 Caroline Masson $5,635 70-74-73-74—291 +3 Jasmine Suwannapura $5,635 72-77-73-69—291 +3 Sarah Kemp $5,019 75-71-73-73—292 +4 Wichanee Meechai $5,019 73-76-76-67—292 +4 Matilda Castren $4,667 74-75-74-71—294 +6 Yu Liu $4,667 72-74-77-71—294 +6 Mel Reid $4,403 78-72-76-69—295 +7 Jenny Coleman $4,315 79-68-77-72—296 +8 Xiaowen Yin 81-70-72-73—296 +8 Sung Hyun Park $4,226 75-76-72-76—299 +11 Sock Hwee Koh $4,138 80-79-71-73—303 +15

