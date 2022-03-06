LPGA Tour Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Jin Young Ko $255,000
|69-67-69-66—271
|In Gee Chun $138,747
|70-68-66-69—273
|Minjee Lee $138,747
|71-69-70-63—273
|Jeongeun Lee6 $81,447
|70-70-65-69—274
|Atthaya Thitikul $81,447
|69-68-70-67—274
|Hannah Green $50,923
|74-69-66-66—275
|Brooke Henderson $50,923
|69-68-71-67—275
|Amy Yang $50,923
|69-67-71-68—275
|Danielle Kang $37,422
|68-71-68-70—277
|A Lim Kim $37,422
|68-70-73-66—277
|Nasa Hataoka $31,918
|72-71-67-68—278
|Xiyu Lin $31,918
|69-72-71-66—278
|Perrine Delacour $26,415
|70-72-69-68—279
|Leona Maguire $26,415
|70-72-69-68—279
|Sarah Schmelzel $26,415
|69-71-73-66—279
|Momoko Ueda $26,415
|71-71-73-64—279
|Pajaree Anannarukarn $20,722
|69-69-71-71—280
|Ariya Jutanugarn $20,722
|72-68-71-69—280
|Megan Khang $20,722
|69-68-73-70—280
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen $20,722
|69-73-71-67—280
|Yealimi Noh $20,722
|75-64-71-70—280
|Inbee Park $20,722
|68-71-73-68—280
|Ayaka Furue $17,464
|72-70-71-68—281
|Lydia Ko $17,464
|69-73-72-67—281
|Gaby Lopez $17,464
|70-70-71-70—281
|Carlota Ciganda $14,428
|70-72-71-69—282
|Wei-Ling Hsu $14,428
|70-71-74-67—282
|Hyo Joo Kim $14,428
|72-70-72-68—282
|Jeong Eun Lee $14,428
|71-73-69-69—282
|Su-Hyun Oh $14,428
|69-70-71-72—282
|Madelene Sagstrom $14,428
|71-69-71-71—282
|Patty Tavatanakit $14,428
|67-74-71-70—282
|Stacy Lewis $11,974
|73-72-71-68—284
|Jenny Shin $11,974
|70-71-70-73—284
|Marina Alex $9,796
|74-74-70-67—285
|Celine Boutier $9,796
|72-72-69-72—285
|Chella Choi $9,796
|74-69-74-68—285
|Moriya Jutanugarn $9,796
|74-72-70-69—285
|Jennifer Kupcho $9,796
|69-71-71-74—285
|Alison Lee $9,796
|72-70-74-69—285
|So Yeon Ryu $9,796
|72-71-71-71—285
|Angel Yin $9,796
|69-69-73-74—285
|Min Lee $7,638
|71-72-72-71—286
|Emily Pedersen $7,638
|71-70-75-70—286
|Yuka Saso $7,638
|71-73-73-69—286
|Emma Talley $7,638
|72-70-72-72—286
|Hinako Shibuno $6,956
|76-70-73-68—287
|Sei Young Kim $6,692
|74-74-67-73—288
|Esther Henseleit $6,427
|71-72-75-71—289
|Lizette Salas $6,163
|70-75-74-71—290
|Brittany Altomare $5,635
|74-74-74-69—291
|Ashleigh Buhai $5,635
|69-74-77-71—291
|Mina Harigae $5,635
|74-74-71-72—291
|Caroline Masson $5,635
|70-74-73-74—291
|Jasmine Suwannapura $5,635
|72-77-73-69—291
|Sarah Kemp $5,019
|75-71-73-73—292
|Wichanee Meechai $5,019
|73-76-76-67—292
|Matilda Castren $4,667
|74-75-74-71—294
|Yu Liu $4,667
|72-74-77-71—294
|Mel Reid $4,403
|78-72-76-69—295
|Jenny Coleman $4,315
|79-68-77-72—296
|Xiaowen Yin
|81-70-72-73—296
|Sung Hyun Park $4,226
|75-76-72-76—299
|Sock Hwee Koh $4,138
|80-79-71-73—303
