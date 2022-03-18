LSU Tigers face Iowa State Cyclones in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Iowa State Cyclones (20-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. LSU Tigers (22-11, 9-9 SEC)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -4; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers face the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 9-9 against SEC teams. LSU is second in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Cyclones are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 with 14.7 assists per game led by Tyrese Hunter averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Days is averaging 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Tari Eason is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Caleb Grill averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 50.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

