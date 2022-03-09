Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt win Europa League last-16 1st legs

Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt secured first-leg victories Wednesday in the Europa League round of 16.

In Spain, all the goals came in the opening 32 minutes as Frankfurt won 2-1 at Real Betis.

Filip Kostić scored the opener for the German side in the 14th by shooting over goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. It was canceled out by Nabil Fekir curling in a shot on the half-hour but Daichi Kamada slotted Frankfurt back in front two minutes later from close range.

Bravo prevented the visitors from taking a bigger advantage back to Germany for next week’s second leg by saving a penalty in the second half from Rafael Borré.

In Portugal, Lucas Paquetá was set up by Moussa Dembele’s pass in the 59th minute to clinch Lyon’s 1-0 win at Porto.

The remaining last-16 first legs are on Thursday, including Barcelona hosting Galatasaray.

