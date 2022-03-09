On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt win Europa League last-16 1st legs

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 3:40 pm
< a min read
      

Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt secured first-leg victories Wednesday in the Europa League round of 16.

In Spain, all the goals came in the opening 32 minutes as Frankfurt won 2-1 at Real Betis.

Filip Kostić scored the opener for the German side in the 14th by shooting over goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. It was canceled out by Nabil Fekir curling in a shot on the half-hour but Daichi Kamada slotted Frankfurt back in front two minutes later from close range.

Bravo prevented the visitors from taking a bigger advantage back to Germany for next week’s second leg by saving a penalty in the second half from Rafael Borré.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

In Portugal, Lucas Paquetá was set up by Moussa Dembele’s pass in the 59th minute to clinch Lyon’s 1-0 win at Porto.

The remaining last-16 first legs are on Thursday, including Barcelona hosting Galatasaray.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth