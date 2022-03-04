Marist visits Niagara after Hammond’s 28-point game

Marist Red Foxes (14-14, 9-10 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (13-15, 8-11 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Marcus Hammond scored 28 points in Niagara’s 74-52 win against the Siena Saints.

The Purple Eagles have gone 6-4 at home. Niagara is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Foxes are 9-10 in conference games. Marist ranks second in the MAAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Marist won 77-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Jao Ituka led Marist with 20 points, and Hammond led Niagara with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 18 points. Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Ricardo Wright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Ituka is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

