Sports News

Marlins 3, Nationals 2

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 4:08 pm
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 31 3 8 3
Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Berti cf 3 0 0 0
G.Parra rf 1 0 0 0 J.Blday cf 1 0 0 0
Ju.Soto rf 2 1 1 1 J.Wndle ss 3 0 1 0
R.Urena 3b 1 1 1 0 R.Ddder ss 1 1 0 0
Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Stllngs c 2 0 1 0
Luc.Fox ph 1 0 0 0 Qintana c 2 1 1 0
Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Astdllo 1b 2 0 1 0
L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Le.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0
Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 1 0 1 1 J.Dnand 3b 1 1 0 0
L.Thmas lf 3 0 0 0 DShelds rf 2 0 0 0
Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0 Encrncn rf 1 0 1 3
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 S.Chvez rf 1 0 1 0
M.Frnco 3b 2 0 1 0 Gnzalez 2b 3 0 1 0
StrGrdn cf 1 0 0 0 Brigman 2b 1 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 2 0 0 0 Jackson dh 3 0 0 0
Adranza ss 1 0 0 0 R.Quinn lf 1 0 1 0
Burdick lf 0 0 0 0
Washington 100 000 001 2
Miami 000 003 000 3

DP_Washington 1, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 4, Miami 7. 2B_Hernandez (1), Encarnacion (1). HR_Soto (1). SB_Quinn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin 4 3 0 0 0 4
Cishek H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Finnegan L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Brill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Adon 2 1 0 0 1 2
Miami
Alcantara 4 1 1 1 0 4
Poteet W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 0
Neidert H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 1
Brazoban S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, David Rackley;.

T_2:37. A_1608

