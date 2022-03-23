Marlins 3, Nationals 2

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 31 3 8 3 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Berti cf 3 0 0 0 G.Parra rf 1 0 0 0 J.Blday cf 1 0 0 0 Ju.Soto rf 2 1 1 1 J.Wndle ss 3 0 1 0 R.Urena 3b 1 1 1 0 R.Ddder ss 1 1 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Stllngs c 2 0 1 0 Luc.Fox ph 1 0 0 0 Qintana c 2 1 1 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Astdllo 1b 2 0 1 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Le.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 1 0 1 1 J.Dnand 3b 1 1 0 0 L.Thmas lf 3 0 0 0 DShelds rf 2 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0 Encrncn rf 1 0 1 3 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 S.Chvez rf 1 0 1 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 1 0 Gnzalez 2b 3 0 1 0 StrGrdn cf 1 0 0 0 Brigman 2b 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 2 0 0 0 Jackson dh 3 0 0 0 Adranza ss 1 0 0 0 R.Quinn lf 1 0 1 0 Burdick lf 0 0 0 0

Washington 100 000 001 – 2 Miami 000 003 000 – 3

DP_Washington 1, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 4, Miami 7. 2B_Hernandez (1), Encarnacion (1). HR_Soto (1). SB_Quinn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin 4 3 0 0 0 4 Cishek H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Finnegan L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 Brill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Adon 2 1 0 0 1 2

Miami Alcantara 4 1 1 1 0 4 Poteet W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 0 Neidert H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 Brazoban S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, David Rackley;.

T_2:37. A_1608

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.