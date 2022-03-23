Marlins 3, Nationals 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Berti cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Parra rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Soto rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Wndle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Urena 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Ddder ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luc.Fox ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qintana c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astdllo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Dnand 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DShelds rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encrncn rf
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Chvez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|StrGrdn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brigman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adranza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Quinn lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burdick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|100
|000
|001
|–
|2
|Miami
|000
|003
|000
|–
|3
DP_Washington 1, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 4, Miami 7. 2B_Hernandez (1), Encarnacion (1). HR_Soto (1). SB_Quinn (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cishek H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Finnegan L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Brill
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adon
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Poteet W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Neidert H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brazoban S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, David Rackley;.
T_2:37. A_1608
