Marlins 8, Nationals 3

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|
|Chs Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brigman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stllngs c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Escobar ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jackson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Berti ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Soto dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qintana dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Young 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jhnston 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Is.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Dnand 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Crz lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Antna lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Burdick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encrncn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Mller rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|G.Parra rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Quinn cf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|D.Casey cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|013
|301
|000
|–
|8
|Washington
|000
|300
|000
|–
|3
E_Diaz (1), Franco (1). LOB_Miami 5, Washington 5. 2B_Stallings (1), Quintana (1), Diaz (1), De La Cruz (1), Urena (1), Parra (1). HR_Chisholm Jr. (1), Quintana (1). SB_Miller 2 (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castano
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Poteet
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bender
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Guenther
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Voth
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espino
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Perez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Quinn.
Umpires_.
T_2:56. A_2436
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.