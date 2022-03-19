Trending:
Sports News

Marlins 8, Nationals 3

The Associated Press
March 19, 2022 12:37 am
< a min read
      
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 9 8 Totals 30 3 5 2
Chs Jr. 2b 3 1 1 3 Hrnndez 2b 1 1 0 0
Brigman 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0
Stllngs c 3 1 1 1 Escobar ss 2 1 1 0
Jackson c 1 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Berti ss 2 1 0 0 Ju.Soto dh 1 1 0 0
Gnzalez ss 2 0 0 0 Stvnson dh 0 0 0 0
Qintana dh 5 1 2 3 Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 0 1
Le.Diaz 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Young 2b 2 0 1 0
Jhnston 1b 1 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 1
Is.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 2 0 0 0
J.Dnand 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Thmas lf 2 0 0 0
D L Crz lf 2 1 1 0 Y.Antna lf 2 0 1 0
Burdick lf 2 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 0 0
Encrncn rf 2 0 0 0 R.Urena 3b 2 0 1 0
B.Mller rf 2 1 2 0 G.Parra rf 2 0 1 0
R.Quinn cf 1 2 0 0 D.Casey cf 2 0 0 0
J.Blday cf 2 0 1 1 V.Rbles cf 2 0 0 0
Barrera c 1 0 0 0
Miami 013 301 000 8
Washington 000 300 000 3

E_Diaz (1), Franco (1). LOB_Miami 5, Washington 5. 2B_Stallings (1), Quintana (1), Diaz (1), De La Cruz (1), Urena (1), Parra (1). HR_Chisholm Jr. (1), Quintana (1). SB_Miller 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 1
Castano 2 2 3 3 2 2
Poteet 2 2 0 0 1 3
Bender 1 0 0 0 2 0
Guenther 1 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Rogers L, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 2
Ramirez 1 2 3 2 1 1
Edwards Jr. 1 2 3 3 0 0
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 0
Espino 1 2 1 1 0 2
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Weems 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Quinn.

Umpires_.

T_2:56. A_2436

