Marquette visits DePaul following Freeman-Liberty’s 39-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (14-16, 5-13 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the Marquette Golden Eagles after Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 39 points in DePaul’s 99-94 victory against the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Blue Demons have gone 10-7 at home. DePaul is ninth in the Big East scoring 68.0 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-7 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks ninth in the Big East allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Marquette won the last meeting 87-76 on Jan. 12. Greg Elliott scored 25 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Justin Lewis is averaging 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging 7.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

